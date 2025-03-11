Insurers likely to prefer bond forwards over forward rate agreements

Insurance companies are likely to move towards forward trading in bonds (bond forwards) from forward-rate agreements (FRAs) with the regulator allowing them to undertake transactions in the former for hedging interest-rate risks, according to industry participants.

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has said in view of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directions and considering insurers’ requests for introducing bond forwards, insurers are permitted to undertake transactions in them.

At present, insurers are allowed to use FRAs, interest-rate swaps, and exchange-traded interest rate futures to hedge interest-rate risks.

Generally, whenever an FRA is settled, the settlement is in cash, determined by the difference between the contracted yield and the market yield. However the insurer also has to procure the bond from the market to satisfy its hedging requirements.

In the case of bond forwards, instead of a cash settlement, the bank will deliver the bond on the date of maturity at the specified contracted yield. This reduces settlement risks for the insurers on account of the bond not being available in the market at contract maturity. “Insurers will be drawn towards bond forwards. I think it needs to be seen whether banks will be allowed to do FRAs once bond forwards come into force. Or else why have two products serving the same purpose,” said Rahul Bhuskute, chief investment officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance. In February, the RBI had issued directions specifying that any entity that can be classified as a non-retail user would be eligible to undertake transactions in forward contracts in government securities (bond forwards) as a user.