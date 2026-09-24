Irdai's distribution reforms may disrupt insurance growth in near term

“The speed and extent of the proposed changes could be disruptive. The glide path for life insurers to move from 15 per cent to 12.5 per cent in two years and 10 per cent in five years will be difficult for smaller players. The proposed changes are welcome but there could be a measured transition so that insurers and distributors can adjust their cost structures, business models and sales volumes. We might request for glide path in expense of management, commission changes and for bringing the renewal commission at par both for agents and intermediaries,” a senior life insurer said.