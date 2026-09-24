Irdai's draft distribution norms could put insurance volumes at risk

This is a big risk for PB Fintech and Turtlemint, which may see earnings drop by 10-12 per cent on new commission rates. Investors may, however, find buying opportunities if share prices drop further for insurers like SBI Life, Star and ICICI General.
Compulsory bundling of insurance with loans and credit could be banned outright, and the proposed rules cover commissions, incentives, rewards, gifts, trips and related-party payments. This will also be negative for bancassurance fees, such as credit-protect premiums, as these are mostly single-premium products with high commissions.
In 2023, policy changes removed hard commission caps and moved to an entity-level EoM ceiling computed on gross written premium (GWP). This paper proposes to reintroduce hard commission caps, tighten EoM and restructure an eight-category distributor architecture into three types – insurance distribution entity (IDE), insurance distribution person (IDP) and market infrastructure institution for insurance (MII).