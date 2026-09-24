Irdai's draft distribution norms could put insurance volumes at risk

The consolidation of the architecture comes with a cut in the entry capital requirement to only Rs 10 lakh, and registration for any entity is permanent. This should mean more competition. The motor third-party cap is near nil for IDEs. Health insurance in the first year is capped at 15-20 per cent for an IDE or agent. For life insurance, the cap is 20-25 per cent for the first year and 3-5 per cent on renewal.

The EoM cap is significantly tighter. For life insurance, it is 15 per cent in two years and then 12.5 per cent of premium in five years. For general insurance, it is 25 per cent in two years or 20 per cent of GDPI (gross direct premium income) in five years. This is computed on GDPI (not GWP or gross written premium). The earlier classification of general insurance and health insurance as separate categories, with 30 per cent and 35 per cent limits, respectively, will now see both reduced to 25 per cent in two years.