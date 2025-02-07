Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurance new business premiums fall 8.15% to Rs 30,825 cr in Jan

Life insurance new business premiums fall 8.15% to Rs 30,825 cr in Jan

According to data published by the Life Insurance Council, LIC's premium dropped 13.89 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,292.67 crore

insurance plans
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The new business premiums (NBP) of life insurance companies in January 2025 dropped by 8.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30,825.17 crore, tracking a fall in Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) premiums and a minor moderation in private life insurers’ premiums.
 
According to data published by the Life Insurance Council, LIC’s premium dropped 13.89 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,292.67 crore, while private insurers reported a 0.73 per cent Y-o-Y decline in NBP to Rs 14,532.5 crore. This is the second consecutive month LIC has seen a drop in new business premiums.
 
Meanwhile, the largest private life insurer, SBI Life Insurance, saw its premium decline by 37.2 per cent to Rs 3,275.26 crore, while HDFC Life posted 25.47 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 3,011.4 crore. ICICI Prudential Life’s premium rose by 13.61 per cent during the month to Rs 1,777.53 crore.
 
Other major players, including Max Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, posted 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth and a 6.86 per cent Y-o-Y decline, respectively.
 
In the April-January period, NBP of the life insurance industry improved by 7.78 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.06 trillion, where LIC’s premiums increased by 4.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.74 trillion, while private life insurers posted 12.05 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 1.32 trillion.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram General Insurance Company expects Rs 4,500 crore GWP in FY26

Draft bill seeking 100% FDI in insurance to be sent to Cabinet soon: DFS

Insurance sector gets over 62% of $5.7 bn services sector FDI inflows in H1

Irdai caps senior citizens' health premium increase at 10% per annum

Premium

First phase of Bima Sugam project likely to be rolled out mid-2025

Topics :Life InsuranceInsurance industry

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story