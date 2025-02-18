Mortgage lender Can Fin Homes plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Mortgage lender Can Fin Homes Ltd plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) before the close of the current financial year.

The Bengaluru-based housing finance company has shifted its entire bank borrowing to the repo rate or Treasury bill as a benchmark, helping to reduce the cost of funds. It expects to pass on the benefit of this reduction by lowering lending rates by 10-15 basis points in the near term.

Suresh Iyer, managing director and chief executive, Can Fin Homes, told Business Standard that it has already begun discussions with market participants for prospective investments in NCDs. Incrementally, the share of NCDs would increase from around 20 to 21 per cent. There is a regulatory push for entities to raise more funds through market instruments.

At the beginning of the quarter (Q3FY25), Can Fin had about 35 per cent of bank borrowings linked to the marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR). The borrowings are now linked to the repo rate and Treasury bill, and the housing finance company has been able to negotiate a slightly lower interest rate on term loans.

According to ICRA Ratings, the company’s funding profile remains fairly diversified. As of September 2024, 56 per cent of the overall funding comprised borrowings from banks, followed by non-convertible debentures (19 per cent), National Housing Bank (18 per cent), commercial paper (6 per cent), and deposits (1 per cent).

Its net interest margin moderated to 3.73 per cent in December 2024 from 3.92 per cent a year ago. The yield on the loan portfolio rose to 10.19 per cent in Q3FY25 from 9.91 per cent in December 2023. The cost of borrowings increased to 7.51 per cent from 7.35 per cent. The loan portfolio grew by 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 37,155 crore as of December 2024, according to an analyst's presentation.

Referring to the policy on bank borrowings and the refinance window, Iyer said that besides shifting loans to external benchmark rates, the company has also tapped the refinance window of the National Housing Bank. This has helped to reduce the cost of funds. It raised Rs 1,600 crore during the quarter from NHB at a lower rate of approximately 7.6 per cent—30 to 35 basis points lower than bank borrowings.

The housing finance lender expects to pass on a 10-15 basis point rate reduction as a benefit from the lower cost of funds. This could happen around the end of March or early next financial year, Iyer added.