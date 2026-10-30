NBFCs brace for hit from Irdai's insurance distribution overhaul

Shriram Finance expects to lose around Rs 100 crore of the approximately Rs 350 crore it earned in insurance commissions last year. The company said that, relative to its balance sheet, the impact would not be material.
"For the size of our balance sheet, it is not material," S Sunder, joint managing director and chief financial officer of Shriram Finance, said during the second-quarter earnings call.
Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman, Shriram Finance, flagged a wider risk. A significant drop in distributor income could slow insurance growth, he said, as distributors play an important role in reaching customers. He expects the regulator to weigh stakeholder representations before finalising the framework.