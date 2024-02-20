Home / Finance / Insurance / PNB MetLife announces launch of PMLI small cap fund in ULIP segment

The product is a unit linked insurance plan that gives policyholders the chance to invest in a diversified equity portfolio with a focus on small-cap companies

Photo: X@PNBMetlife1
Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Private life insurer PNB MetLife India Insurance, on Monday announced the launch of a non-participating product, PMLI Small Cap Fund.

The product is a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) that gives policyholders the chance to invest in a diversified equity portfolio with a focus on small-cap companies. The fund will be available at a unit price of Rs 10 during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period from February 19, 2024, to February 29, 2024.

A ULIP is a combination of life insurance and investment, where a part of the premiums paid by the policyholder is utilised to provide life insurance coverage, while the remainder (post expenses, if any) is invested in various equity and debt instruments or a combination of both, according to the policyholder's risk appetite.

Customers can participate in the new fund through various ULIPs offered by the company, including PNB MetLife Smart Platinum Plan, PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier Plan, and PNB MetLife Mera Wealth Plan.

READ: Irdai proposes 30 days 'free look' period for policies from date of receipt

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, chief investment officer at PNB MetLife, said, "The small cap fund presents exciting potential for investors to benefit from economic reforms and macro-economic tailwinds by capitalising on stock selection backed by thorough fundamental research."

"The small cap fund aims to invest in a basket of mainly small-sized companies that exhibit the potential to be future large caps and are well-placed to benefit from India's strong economic growth. The fund advocates a long-term investment horizon to ride over the short-term fluctuations and capture long-term growth potential," Kumar added.

Topics :PNB MetLifePNB MetLife InsuranceInsuranceUlips

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

