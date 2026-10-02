'Best practices require publication of RBI letter on inflation target miss'

I think that flexible inflation targeting and the monetary policy committee composition have served India very well during the last decade. During a period of severe stress due to the pandemic and geopolitical forces, it has delivered stable inflation and has also anchored inflationary expectations. I would regard it as one of the success stories of economic reform.

In my view, the changes required are marginal and incremental in nature, and do not affect the broad framework itself. For example, it would be a good idea to provide research support to the external members of the MPC as is the practice in some other countries. Global best practices would also require publication of the letter that the Reserve Bank of India writes to the government when there is a failure to meet the inflation target.