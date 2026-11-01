Improved cross-border payment infra still has a long way to go: Movin Jain

Compliance checks at most banks and fintechs are still largely manual. There are systems to detect suspicious transactions, but once it is flagged, the transaction needs to be reviewed by a human. This means that payments can only be processed during office hours, and subject to enough human bandwidth being available. Forex conversion is usually confined to the market (forex) operating hours, which is only about six to seven hours per day, and only on business days. This means that payments that arrive outside of these hours will need to wait several hours or days for the market to open. So, to build 24/7 payment infrastructure, compliance, forex conversion and reconciliation need to be automated.