Open to acquisition to build capabilities: Piramal Finance MD & CEO

Like every other market participant, we are giving our views directly to the regulator in the discussion paper. From an impact standpoint, this is a fairly material issue. On a gross basis, the impact on us would be 18-24 bps of return on equity. However, we have a structural advantage compared with most other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs): We own 50 per cent in life-insurance company Pramerica Life. The insurance we distribute is underwritten by our subsidiary. This means that if we lose some distribution fees, the economics of the underlying insurance company improves. Since we own 50 per cent in that company, part of the value shifts comes back to us through the consolidation of results. Effectively, we have a natural hedge because we are both a distributor and a part-owner of the insurance manufacturer. If value shifts from the distributor to the manufacturer, approximately 50 per cent of that value shift comes back to us through consolidation.