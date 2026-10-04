MPC may reverse last rate cut, no big hiking cycle seen: Neelkanth Mishra

That is a better framing of the question than some of the questions I get asked about — “The US is raising rates, so India should also raise rates”. That’s not the right framing. The framing has to be: Is Indian inflation getting to concerning levels? Frankly, I do not think so. Meaning that we are perhaps growing slightly above our trend growth, but there is still slack in the economy. So, I cannot see sticky inflation metrics showing up. But the RBI monetary policy committee has to be forward-looking. So, you can’t wait for inflation to go up or core inflation to go up before you start acting, because you always act with a lag.