Home / Finance / Interviews / Seeing stress in MSME sector... had slippages of Rs 3K cr: A Manimekhalai

Seeing stress in MSME sector... had slippages of Rs 3K cr: A Manimekhalai

MSMEs showing signs of stress, says A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive, Union Bank of India

Abhijit Lele
Premium
Seeing stress in MSME sector... had slippages of Rs 3K cr: A Manimekhalai

5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The uptick in capital expenditure will help grow the corporate book and interest margin, and this will also ease stress in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, says A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive officer, Union Bank of India, in an interview with . Edited excerpts:
The bank has given healthy performance and guidance of 3 per cent net interest margin for FY24, an improvement over 2.75 per cent in the last quarter of FY23. With the cost of funds rising, how is it going to be feasible?
Now the interest rate on deposits is coming down. In March 2023 itself, the interest rate on certificates of deposit (CDs) declined by 30-40 basis points. Moreover, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) pause on repo rate, they have come down a little.

Also Read

Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt

Bank credit to grow 15% YoY in FY23, FY24 on corporate demand: CRISIL

ICICI Bank, RBL, Axis, IDFC First raise deposit rates to meet credit growth

How banks' lending rates have gone up faster than deposit rates

Why is the RBI governor worried about deposit growth?

Punjab & Sind Bank will improve underwriting standards: MD & CEO Saha

No hike needed if inflation within tolerance band: MPC member Ashima Goyal

When inflation gets closer to 4%, focus can shift to growth: Jayanth Varma

We expect good demand to continue from realty sector: LIC Hsg Fin chief

Necessary to assess cumulative impact of action taken so far: RBI

Topics :MSME sectorUnion Bank of IndiaLoan pricingdeposit rates

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story