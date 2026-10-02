MPC external members should be appointed full-time, says Chetan Ghate

Flexible inflation targeting (FIT) has established a credible nominal anchor; financial markets understand the objective of the MPC better; FIT has led to a credibility premium; and the RBI communication and forward guidance (through the stance) has sharpened over the years. Inflation has tumbled from the high inflation years of 2010-2013. Based on the 2024 series going back, during 2016-2020, the first MPC average inflation was 4.3 per cent (October 2016 to September 2020). During 2020-2024, the second MPC, average inflation was 5.7 per cent (October 2020 to September 2024). During October 2024–August 2026, average inflation was 3.2 per cent. Overall, inflation management has improved tremendously. However, this is not to say there aren’t challenges. Sizeable fiscal deficits can contribute to demand pressures, which may support growth but lead to over-heating. Inflation targeting requires strong monetary-fiscal coordination, which has also improved.