MPC external members should be appointed full-time, says Chetan Ghate

India’s statutory framework already provides both. One lesson from developing countries is that central banks cannot address all the inefficiencies in the economy, and if other policy makers do not internalise the consequences of their actions, more inefficiencies can occur in the presence of diffused and uncoordinated policy making.

Sometimes one gets the impression that that there is group-think between internal members of the MPC. There are many reasons for this, but one reason may be that because the RBI has multiple departments working on inflation and growth projections with access to large datasets and multiple research staff, external members tend to give weight to these projections. One requirement could be that independent members make projections on inflation and other variables using their own forecasting models. Some of this is already happening. These can then be compared to the RBI’s projections to get a holistic view on the economy and provides a more diverse perspective on outcomes.