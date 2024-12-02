Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

B2B supply chain financing platform Mintifi raises $80 million from Prosus

The investment firm acquired a 10.65 per cent effective interest in the Mumbai-based fintech with the latest round of fund infusion

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Business-to-business (B2B) supply chain financing platform Mintifi raised $80 million from Prosus in October, the Dutch technology investor said in its half-yearly disclosure on Monday.
 
The investment firm acquired a 10.65 per cent effective interest in the Mumbai-based fintech with the latest round of fund infusion.
 
The funding is part of a $100 million round that the fintech is aiming to raise cumulatively.
 
Mintifi had previously raised $110 million in a Series D funding round from investors such as Premji Invest, Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in March 2023.
 
“In October 2024, the group acquired a 10.65 per cent effective interest in Mintifi Private Limited (Mintifi) for approximately $79.9 million. The group will account for this investment as an equity-accounted associate on account of its significant influence on the board of directors,” Prosus said in its consolidated financial statement for the first half of financial year 2025 (H2FY25).
 
Prior to the latest funding round, the supply chain financing platform had raised $170 million across five rounds, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Founded in 2017, Mintifi introduced a buy-now-pay-later solution for the B2B sector, enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to utilise its credit line to purchase inventory from principal suppliers.
 
For instance, the firm tapped into large corporate ecosystems with significant bases of distributors and retailers. By working with large conglomerates, the company gains access to their distributor networks and addresses challenges associated with supply chain financing credit.
 
It also helps onboard customers who might not typically qualify for a supply chain finance (SCF) product from a bank.
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

