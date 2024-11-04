Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / 16th Finance Commission team arrives in Nagaland on three day visit

16th Finance Commission team arrives in Nagaland on three day visit

During the three-day stay, the Finance Commission team would hold a closed-door meeting with the chief minister, ministers and senior officers in Kohima on Tuesday

Finance Commission
After the three-day stay, the team will leave for Manipur on November 7. | Representative image | Photo: X @15thFinCom
Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Members of the 16th Finance Commission arrived in Nagaland on Monday on a three-day visit, an official said.

The Finance Commission team comprising chairman Arvind Panagriya and members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda was received at Dimapur Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Chief Secretary J Alam.

During the three-day stay, the Finance Commission team would hold a closed-door meeting with the chief minister, ministers and senior officers in Kohima on Tuesday.

Other than the funds provided to the state through Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the state government is likely to present to the Commission, demands for grants-in-aid for the next five years, amounting to nearly Rs 1 trillion on various sectors, the official said.

The sectors include revenue deficit grants, funds for local governments to empower the rural and urban local bodies, sector specific grants to supplement expenditures in sectors such as education and health and also state-specific grants given to the specific states for specific projects, the official said.

The demands would be made through a power-point presentation by Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner Nagaland at the meeting, sources said.

More From This Section

Bharti Telecom accepts Rs 11,150 cr bids for biggest bond issue of FY25

Fitch affirms IIFL Finance's rating after RBI lifts ban on gold-loan biz

Rupee plunges to new low of 84.12 per dollar as FPI sell equities

Govt invites applications for RBI deputy governor's post, last date Nov 30

Rupee flat at 84 against US dollar as local equities offset gains

The Finance Commission team will also meet representatives of trade, industries and commerce, rural and urban local bodies and political parties on Tuesday.

They are also scheduled to visit the picturesque Kapamodzu Peak in Phek district to meet women entrepreneurs and get updates of their work on empowerment oriented experiential tourism.

After the three-day stay, the team will leave for Manipur on November 7.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission was constituted on December 31, 2023. The commission has been requested to make its recommendations available by October 31, 2025, covering an award period of 5 years commencing April 1, 2026.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

GDP share, per capita income: States showing no signs of convergence

5 non-BJP-ruled states' ministers to meet in Kerala for FC discussion

Finance Commission would listen to views of all, says chairman Panagariya

Raise states' share in central taxes to 50%: T'gana to 16th FinComm

Oppn-ruled states to build pressure for fair share in 16 Finance Commission

Topics :Finance CommissionNagalandArvind Panagariya

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story