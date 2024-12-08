Aadhar Housing Finance aims AUM of over Rs 25,000 crore by March '25

Aadhar Housing Finance, which caters to the affordable segment, expects its asset under management (AUM) to cross Rs 25,000 crore by the end of the current financial year.

"We closed the first half with the AUM of Rs 22,817 crore (from Rs 18,885 crore as of September 30, 2023). Going by the growth rate of 23-24 per cent, AUM should increase to Rs 25,000-26,000 crore by the end of March 2025," Aadhar Housing Finance, MD and CEO Rishi Anand told PTI.

Focused on the low-income housing segment, he said, "Our average ticket size stands at Rs 10 lakh with an average loan-to-value ratio at 59 per cent, catering to the salaried customer segment at 56 per cent of our portfolio..

Profit grew by 24 per cent to Rs 428 crore in the first half as against Rs 344 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

"We have successfully maintained the quality of the book at a Gross NPA drop of 6 basis points at 1.29 per cent with a healthy collection efficiency at 99 per cent," he said.

To fund business growth, he said, the company plans to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures in the coming months other than raising resources from banks.

Anand also said that the company is also exploring external commercial borrowing to diversify its resource bucket.

The company which got listed at bourses in May this year plans to expand its distribution network by opening another 50 branches in four months.

"Our distribution network that enables us to cater to deeper areas in the country has expanded significantly, with a total of 545 branches spread across 545 districts in 21 states. This quarter we have added nine new branches taking the total to 22 new branches in the current financial year. This has helped us serve more than 2.77 lakh live accounts in the country," he said.