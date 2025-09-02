Home / Finance / News / Account Aggregator ecosystem driving credit access, says Finance ministry

Account Aggregator ecosystem driving credit access, says Finance ministry

As on date, 112 Financial Institutions have gone live both as Financial Information Providers (FIP) and Financial Information Users (FIU), while 56 have gone live solely as FIP and 410 as FIU

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of
Over 2.2 billion financial accounts are now enabled for secure, consent-based data sharing through the AA framework, with 112.34 million users having already linked their accounts
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Account Aggregator ecosystem is poised to unlock new frontiers in formal credit access, especially for MSMEs and personal lending, contributing meaningfully to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Account Aggregator (AA) framework was officially launched on September 2, 2021, establishing a secure, consent-based system for financial data sharing. In 2016, the Reserve Bank of India issued the Master Directions for the AA ecosystem.

On the occasion of the 4th anniversary, the ministry in a statement said, the AA ecosystem has grown rapidly and is witnessing accelerated adoption across banking, securities, insurance and pension sectors, strengthening India's DPI (digital public infrastructure).

As on date, 112 Financial Institutions have gone live both as Financial Information Providers (FIP) and Financial Information Users (FIU), while 56 have gone live solely as FIP and 410 as FIU, it said.

Over 2.2 billion financial accounts are now enabled for secure, consent-based data sharing through the AA framework, with 112.34 million users having already linked their accounts, underscoring the growing scale and trust in this transformative initiative, it said.

The AA Framework allows users to aggregate their financial information (like bank accounts, investments, loans, etc.) from multiple sources and share it with service providers (e.g., lenders, wealth managers) for services like loan applications or financial planning. AAs act as intermediaries, ensuring data privacy and user control through encrypted, permission-driven data sharing.

During the G20 India Presidency in 2023, AA was recognised as a foundational DPI serving as the data exchange layer, complementing the identity (Aadhaar) and payments (UPI) layers, it said.

The role and impact of AA have been acknowledged in key G20 documents, including the 'Policy Recommendations for Advancing Financial Inclusion and Productivity Gains through Digital Public Infrastructure' (2023), it said.

Its significance is also detailed in the 'Report of India's G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure' released in July 2024, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

Premium

India to implement OECD's crypto reporting framework from April 2027

Rupee hits fresh intraday low of 88.33 on tariff fears, ends flat at 88.20

Bajaj Markets crosses $3 bn in disbursals, targets $1 bn more in FY26

GST 2.0 should pave way towards single nationwide tax rate: Report

Topics :Finance MinistryAccountingbank accountsfinancial institutions

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story