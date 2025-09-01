Home / Finance / News / GST 2.0 should pave way towards single nationwide tax rate: Report

GST 2.0 should pave way towards single nationwide tax rate: Report

The report titled 'GST 2.0: Two Slabs Today, One Rate Tomorrow', strongly recommended pegging the peak indirect tax rate, including cesses, to 18 per cent

goods and services tax, GST
It is noted that the high-powered GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on September 3-4 to discuss moving to a two-slab taxation of 5 and 18 per cent
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The long-term success of Goods and Services Tax (GST) lies in moving towards a single nationwide tax rate, and that GST 2.0 must act as the stepping stone by keeping to just two slabs 5 per cent and 18 per cent while capping the peak rate firmly at 18 per cent, not 40 per cent, a report said.

"Creating a 40 per cent slab, even for a narrow set of sin or luxury goods, will set a precedent for creeping expansion. Over time, more items will be drawn into this category, undermining the very purpose of simplification," Think Change Forum, a think tank, said in a report on Monday.

The report titled 'GST 2.0: Two Slabs Today, One Rate Tomorrow', strongly recommended pegging the peak indirect tax rate, including cesses, to 18 per cent.

This will in one stroke remove anomalies such as inverted duty structures, cut down grey and illegal markets, reduce litigation and compliance burdens, and restore credibility to the GST system, it said.

It is noted that the high-powered GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on September 3-4 to discuss moving to a two-slab taxation of 5 and 18 per cent.

The council, comprising finance ministers of all states and UTs besides the Centre, will deliberate on the recommendations by the three GoMs on rate rationalisation, compensation cess and health and life insurance.

The report underlined that moderation of taxes is not a revenue sacrifice but a growth strategy. By reducing distortions, India can drive higher consumption, expand compliance, and over time generate massive tax collections to fuel its ambition of becoming a developed economy, it said.

It also pitched for transparency with regard to additional cesses and surcharges on luxury and demerit goods. The report proposed a "Cess Rulebook" with guardrails on when and how cesses can be levied, indexed, or sunset. This would bring predictability to tax planning and restore credibility to India's indirect tax regime.

There is also a need to avoid backdoor revenue devices, it said, adding, measures like taxing on maximum retail price instead of transaction value, or exempting sectors such as insurance from GST without preserving input tax credit, distort GST's design and add hidden costs.

Speaking at the launch, Think Change Forum Secretary General Ranganath T said GST reform must go beyond symbolism. For it to be a genuine amendment for the people of India, the details matter.

The goal should be a transparent, predictable tax system that keeps the peak rate at 18 per cent and gradually converges to a single rate, he said, adding, only then will GST truly become 'One Nation, One Tax'.

"GST 2.0 must not repeat the mistakes of the past by creating more slabs or raising the peak rate. The real reform lies in simplification two slabs today, and eventually one rate tomorrow. That is the path to higher compliance, fewer distortions, and sustainable revenue growth," Nilanjan Banik, Professor at Mahindra University and author of the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

RBI likely to meet bond market this week to discuss H2FY26 borrowing

Net ECB inflows rise to $4.6 billion in Apr-Jun 2025, shows RBI data

Bajaj Markets crosses $3 bn in disbursals, targets $1 bn more in FY26

Private capex likely to rise 21.5% to ₹2.67 trn in FY26: RBI article

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST RevampGSTgoods and service taxGST tax slabs

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story