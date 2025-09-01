UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions grew 3 per cent in August to 20.01 billion, up from 19.47 billion in July, as festive season demand boosted digital payments.

In value terms, transactions dipped 1 per cent to ₹24.85 trillion from ₹25.08 trillion in July, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday. In June, UPI clocked 18.4 billion transactions worth ₹24.04 trillion.

Daily usage rises

Daily transactions in August averaged 645 million, compared with 628 million in July. In value terms, however, daily usage fell to ₹80,177 crore from ₹80,919 crore the previous month.

Year-on-year, UPI transactions were up 34 per cent in volume and 21 per cent in value. “The beginning of the festive season and increase in consumption reflect in the growth of UPI volumes over July. The drive and penetration of UPI as the primary digital payment option continue to drive adoption and continuous overall growth,” said Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, chief delivery and operations officer – India, Worldline. IMPS weakens Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) volumes dipped 2 per cent to 477 million in August from 488 million in July. The transaction value dropped 6 per cent to ₹5.98 trillion from ₹6.31 trillion. Daily IMPS volumes eased to 15.50 million, while daily value slipped 5 per cent to ₹19,276 crore.