ARCs open to acquiring non-performing MFI loans, but only at right price

With increasing stress in the microfinance segment and banks looking to offload some of their non-performing microfinance portfolios, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) believe that while these portfolios hold limited value, they could be worth acquiring if sold at the right price, particularly if offered on a cash-to-security receipts (SRs) basis rather than a full cash basis.

The microfinance sector has been grappling with persistent challenges over the past several months, resulting in a notable deterioration in asset quality. Industry-wide stress in the microfinance sector has built up due to unchecked credit growth and the issuance of multiple loans to customers, leading to significant overleveraging among borrowers.

Major banks and microfinance-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are witnessing a significant rise in delinquencies within this segment. As a result, several banks have begun selling off portfolios that have turned sour.

Recently, private sector lender IndusInd Bank sought bids from ARCs to offload Rs 1,573 crore of non-performing microfinance retail loans from over a million accounts. The bank invited bids on a full cash basis (100 per cent cash basis) and set a reserve price of Rs 85 crore, translating into a recovery of 5.04 per cent for the bank.

Previously, in November, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank put on the block Rs 270 crore worth of non-performing and written-off micro-banking loans. Additionally, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has stated that it is looking to offload Rs 355 crore worth of non-performing microfinance loans to ARCs. The bank has set a reserve price of Rs 52 crore for the assets it is putting up for sale, translating into a recovery of 14.64 per cent.

According to industry insiders, despite the stress in the microfinance industry, there will likely be demand for loans put up for sale by banks, provided the price is right. Tentatively, they believe that if banks sell the loan pool at 10 per cent of the outstanding book value, there could be interest from potential buyers.

“At the right price, every asset holds value for ARCs. However, in the case of MFI loans, the cost of recovery is high, so the pricing needs to be very precise—ideally, in the low single digits. Furthermore, if banks opt to sell these loans on a 100 per cent cash basis, ARCs would need to handle the collections themselves, incurring substantial costs. Ideally, lenders should consider offering these portfolios on a cash-to-SR basis, as this approach benefits both parties,” said the chief executive officer (CEO) of a private sector ARC. He added that at present, they would not be interested in microfinance portfolios if offered on a full cash basis. However, if these portfolios are offered on a cash-to-SR basis, they may still consider acquiring them.

According to Pallav Mohapatra, managing director (MD) and CEO, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL), as banks look to offload microfinance portfolios due to growing stress in the segment, ARCs would only consider acquiring these assets if they are offered at the right price—not more than 10 per cent of the outstanding loans.

“If the responsibility for collections and recovery remains with the bank, the saleability of these portfolios increases, as ARCs lack the infrastructure to manage loan recovery in such unsecured assets, where borrowers are in the interiors of the country. If ARCs are tasked with the collection process, the recoverability will come down sharply,” he said.

While ARCs have expertise in recovering corporate loans, they lack the resources to effectively recover retail loans, especially unsecured ones, as these are provided without collateral. Most ARCs rely on third-party collection agents to recover retail loans they acquire. However, working with third-party agents presents risks, including high costs and potential regulatory violations.

That said, with banking sector non-performing assets (NPAs) at multi-decade lows, corporate deleveraging underway, and the entry of the state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL) to acquire and resolve legacy NPAs of banks, private-sector ARCs are now shifting their focus towards acquiring more retail NPAs, with an emphasis on secured retail pools.

“While ARCs have been making efforts to be a one-stop holistic solution provider for stressed assets across segments, there are challenges in the acquisition of microfinance portfolios, such as ensuring KYC compliance in respect of these accounts, which may run into lakhs,” said Hari Hara Mishra, CEO, Association of ARCs in India.

“Pricing portfolios without adequate information on income profiles and repayment behaviour of borrowers, and servicing such a large number of accounts across geographies, are additional challenges. However, with time, models using advanced technology and AI will be used for predictive analytics, improving contactability and ensuring compliance,” Mishra added.