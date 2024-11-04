JC Flowers seeks bids to sell Rs 2,613 crore of loans through Swiss auction

JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company, acting as a trustee of JCF YES Trust, is seeking bids to sell Rs 2,613 crore of total outstanding retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) loans through a Swiss auction, prompted by an anchor bid of Rs 237.5 crore.

The anchor bid for the loan portfolio, which comprises 15,096 accounts, translates into a recovery of 9.08 per cent on the outstanding portfolio.

Entities interested in acquiring the loans have to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) by November 6.

The bids, if any, must be on a 100 per cent cash basis. The anchor bidder, whose identity has not been disclosed, will have the right to match the counterbid, following which the successful bidder will be declared.

These non-performing loans were part of Yes Bank’s portfolio of Rs 48,000 crore, which it sold to JC Flowers ARC in 2022. The portfolio was purchased by JC Flowers ARC at a consideration of Rs 11,200 crore in a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts structure, wherein JC Flowers paid only 15 per cent of the consideration in cash, with the remainder in security receipts. Post-acquisition, the ARC is acting as the manager for the portfolio workout to optimise recoveries. The portfolio consists of non-performing and underperforming large corporate loans with significant real estate and infrastructure assets.

Previously, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company has also sought counterbids on a full cash basis to sell Rs 1,290.18 crore in bad loans from four companies—Carnival Films, Cinema Ventures, Carnival Films Entertainment, and Stargaze Entertainment—through a Swiss challenge auction on November 18, based on an anchor bid of just Rs 78 crore, translating to a recovery of only 6.04 per cent.

Additionally, JC Flowers has sought counterbids for a pool of five non-performing loan accounts with a total outstanding of Rs 1,351 crore through a Swiss challenge auction, triggered by a Rs 505 crore cash anchor bid from Ares Management-backed Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE). The five companies are linked to the Subhash Chandra-controlled Essel/Zee Group.