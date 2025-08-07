AU SFB gets RBI nod to convert into universal bank, a first since 2014

After a gap of 11 years, the Reserve Bank of India has approved an entity to become a universal bank, granting in-principle approval to AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday. AU is the first SFB to get regulatory nod to convert into a universal bank.

AU is by far the largest small finance bank in the country, with ₹2.40 trillion in total business, commanding about 40 per cent market share among SFBs. In its eight years as an SFB, AU’s loan book has grown from ₹13,413 crore in FY18 to ₹1.09 trillion, while deposits have risen from ₹7,923 crore to ₹1.24 trillion.

In 2014, the RBI had granted in-principle approval to Bandhan and IDFC (now IDFC First Bank) to operate as universal banks. “This in-principle approval acknowledges not just our ability to grow, but to grow responsibly,” said Sanjay Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, AU SFB “It is a testament to AU’s strength in reaching widely, integrity in serving wisely, and resilience to shine across economic cycles,” he added. ALSO READ: PTC India Q1 results: Profit jumps 61% to ₹243 crore on lower costs In April 2024, the RBI laid out norms for the voluntary transition of small finance banks into universal banks. AU met all eligibility criteria and applied for conversion in September last year. Two more SFBs—Ujjivan SFB and Jana SFB—have also applied for conversion; their applications are still under review by the regulator.

“This regulatory approval is a strong validation of AU’s robust business model, sound governance, and enduring commitment to financial inclusion. More importantly, it affirms AU’s evolution into a complete bank—one that offers a full spectrum of banking products and services,” AU said in a statement. AU began its journey in 1996 when Sanjay Agarwal started his entrepreneurial venture in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as a vehicle financing company for the underserved segment, which later became a non-banking finance company—AU Financiers. AU was among the first batch of 10 entities to receive an SFB licence in 2015 and began operations as a small finance bank in 2017. Of the 10 entities that became SFBs, eight were microfinance institutions. Only AU and Capital Local Area Bank were exceptions.

In April 2024, AU acquired another SFB, Bengaluru-based Fincare—marking the first such merger in the SFB space. Even after the acquisition, AU’s microloan book was less than 10 per cent of its total portfolio. At a time when the microfinance sector is facing multiple headwinds, a relatively smaller exposure bodes well for the to-be universal bank. “What has worked in AU SFB’s favour is its scale and the relatively low share of unsecured loans in its portfolio,” said an analyst on condition of anonymity. ALSO READ: LIC to explore composite insurance model once allowed, says MD & CEO “Going forward, the most significant change will be the removal of the ‘Small Finance Bank’ tag, which will enable AU to lower its deposit costs. This, in turn, will allow the bank to operate in less risky asset classes, contributing to more stable profitability,” the person said.

Moreover, SFBs were required to lend 60 per cent of their loan book to the priority sector—down from 75 per cent in the previous financial year. AU’s PSL loans stood at 80 per cent. In contrast, for universal banks, the requirement is 40 per cent. This frees up funds for AU, which can now be deployed in the mid-corporate lending segment, offering attractive yields of around 12 per cent. “With the SFB status no longer applicable, the priority sector lending (PSL) requirement will be reduced to 40 per cent, giving AU the flexibility to sell surplus PSL certificates,” the person quoted above added.