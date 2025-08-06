Home / Finance / News / SECI sees record-low price of ₹55.75 per kg in first green ammonia auction

SECI sees record-low price of ₹55.75 per kg in first green ammonia auction

This holds significance as low-priced green ammonia is pivotal for India to reduce reliance on imported natural gas for fertiliser production, lower carbon emissions, and enhance energy security.

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
SECI, acting as the intermediary procurer, has anchored the auction under the guidance of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), with support from the Department of Fertilizers and the participating offtakers.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has achieved a record-low price of ₹55.75 per kg for green ammonia in its first-ever auction under the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s SIGHT Scheme (Mode 2A). 
 
This holds significance as low-priced green ammonia is pivotal for India to reduce reliance on imported natural gas for fertiliser production, lower carbon emissions, and enhance energy security. It can also significantly cut down the country's fertiliser subsidy burden, promote agricultural sustainability, and drive technological innovation.  
This auction covers the supply of 75,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia to Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Odisha. 
It is the first in a planned series of 13 auctions over the coming month, under a tender aggregating a cumulative procurement capacity of 724,000 tonnes a year.
 
The discovered price translates to approximately $641 a tonne, a substantial drop from the previously discovered price of Rs 100.28 a kg ($1,153 per tonne) in the H2Global auction in 2024. 
 
With Grey Ammonia prices touching $515 per tonne, as of last March, this 10-year fixed-price bid provides strong economic rationale for offtakers to initiate their clean energy transition journey, according to an official statement. 
 
Green ammonia is crucial for India's energy transition due to its potential to decarbonize various sectors, enhance energy security, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. It can be a key component in fertilizer production, replacing fossil fuel-based ammonia, and also serves as a storage and transport medium for green hydrogen. By producing green ammonia domestically, India can reduce its dependence on imports, lower the trade deficit, and create new employment opportunities. 
 
SECI, acting as the intermediary procurer, has anchored the auction under the guidance of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), with support from the Department of Fertilizers and the participating offtakers.
 
"This price discovery marks a watershed moment in India's Green Hydrogen journey and reinforces the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for Green Hydrogen production. The auction witnessed intense competition, reflecting the strong investor and developer confidence in India’s green energy transition framework," the statement read.
 
"With robust payment security mechanisms in place, the scheme unlocks confidence across the value chain and enables large-scale adoption of Green Ammonia and other derivatives," it added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rate cut hopes fade: G-sec yield sees highest single-day rise in 14 mths

Premium

India's GCCs too big to bill lightly: Backend hubs face tax claims

Someone has to pay, but never said it would be user: RBI guv on UPI

Comfortable liquidity reinforced transmission, says RBI governor Malhotra

Recent volatility in rupee modest against major global currencies: RBI guv

Topics :energy sectorsolar energysolar power

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story