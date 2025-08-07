Will do a funding round before an IPO, says BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi

Financial technology (fintech) firm BharatPe, which turned profitable in 2024-25 (FY25), is planning to raise capital ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) expected after 2025-26 (FY26), Chief Executive Officer Nalin Negi told Business Standard. “It (IPO) is not going to happen in this financial year (FY26), but anything after that is fair game… There will be a pre-IPO (funding) round. When that happens is something we will see,” Negi said. He did not specify a timeline or the amount the company intends to raise. Negi said he would be watching upcoming fintech IPOs closely to assess market sentiment around the sector.

NBFC arm in focus ahead of listing As part of its broader strategy, BharatPe has increased its stake in its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Trillionloans, to 74 per cent. It plans to acquire full ownership in the next two to three years. The remaining stake is held by NDX Financial Services. ALSO READ: Banks must release funds without legal docs for survivor accounts: RBI Trillionloans is promoted by BharatPe, the brand name of Resilient Innovations. Negi said the goal is to build a business that’s profit after tax positive, with meaningful contributions from newer verticals such as online and offline payments and the consumer segment.

In January, Negi had said the company planned to go public within 18–24 months. Turnaround year for BharatPe This comes as the company reported a turnaround, posting an adjusted profit before tax of ₹6 crore in FY25, compared to a loss of ₹342 crore in 2023-24 (FY24). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, excluding employee stock option plan expenses, stood at ₹141 crore in FY25, up from a loss of ₹209 crore in the previous year (FY24). Operating revenue grew 16.9 per cent to ₹1,667 crore in FY25, from ₹1,426 crore in FY24. Financial services drive revenue mix

Of BharatPe’s total revenue, around ₹1,000 crore comes from financial services, largely through lending via partnerships and its NBFC arm. The remaining revenue comes from payment services, including devices for payment acceptance. The Delhi-headquartered company plans to maintain a 60:40 revenue mix between financial services and payments. Its NBFC arm accounts for roughly 30 per cent of total monthly disbursements. “Trillionloans is one of our major partners for facilitating lending to BharatPe merchants. We intend to keep this percentage as we add more partners,” Negi said. On the devices front, the company has deployed 120,000 point-of-sale machines and has a base of 1.7 million soundboxes.