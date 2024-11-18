Bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that banks' interest rates need to be more affordable at a time when the government wants industries to increase their building capacities and that the higher cost of borrowing is “very stressful”.

“…when you look at India's growth requirements, you can have so many different voices coming out and saying, the cost of borrowing is really very stressful, and at a time when we want industries to ramp up and move towards building capacities…bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable,” Sitharaman said at State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) annual business and economic conclave.

Banks’ lending rates for retail and small borrowers are linked to the policy repo rate. Corporate loans are linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR).

The Finance Minister also said that inflation is very volatile because of supply and demand constraints. The top three perishable goods—onions, tomatoes, and potatoes—are causing stress on the inflation numbers. The consumer price inflation for October stood at 6.2 per cent.

“The question is that it is the top three perishable goods which are causing stress on the inflation numbers, whereas for the core others, the numbers are actually below 3 or 4 per cent. On the higher end of 3, but lower end of 4, and so on. I do not want to get into this debate of whether perishables should be part of the inflationary measure, index, or whatever and whether it is just a supply chain problem, demand-supply problem, which should influence the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) or not,” Sitharaman said.

She said that inflation is a complex issue affecting the common man and that the government has been working on supply-side measures, including on edible oils and pulses.

However, India is suffering from supply issues, and the government is focused on improving storage facilities to reduce the volatility in inflation caused by demand and supply constraints.

Further, speaking about broader concerns over a slowdown in the economy, Sitharaman said that the government is fully aware of the challenges posed by both domestic and global factors; however, there is no need for undue concern. Recent high-frequency indicators reflect sustained growth momentum.

The Finance Minister also noted that banks must look at core banking with a lot more focus as ‘mis-selling’ has contributed indirectly to the higher cost of borrowing for customers. She also added that trust must be built in the way banks offer their portfolios, services, and look at customer requirements.

“Particularly in the context where banks facilitate the distribution of insurance products. I wish to say this for due consideration of the banks' goals. While this has significantly contributed to improving insurance penetration across the country, it has also raised concerns about instances of mis-selling.”

She added that banks must prioritise transparency, ethical practices, and clear communication strategies to earn people’s trust.

Sitharaman also said that small business loans are very important and has given banks a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) lending target of Rs 6.12 trillion for FY26 and Rs 7 trillion for FY27. She has also asked banks to lend Rs 1.54 trillion in FY25 over and above the estimated Rs 4.21 trillion.