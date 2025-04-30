Bank Retail credit witness sharp slowdown in FY25; drops to 11.6%

The pace of bank retail lending in India declined sharply to 11.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in March 2025 (FY25) from 27.6 per cent in FY24 as lenders scaled down disbursements in the unsecured loans segment due to regulatory concern and the high base effect.

Reserve Bank of India data showed the overall bank credit growth declined to 11 per cent in FY25 from 20.11 per cent in FY24. In absolute terms, bank lending grew by Rs 18.11 trillion in FY25 as against Rs 27.56 trillion in FY24. The data includes the impact of the merger of a non-bank (HDFC) with a bank (HDFC Bank). data showed the overall bank credit growth declined to 11 per cent in FY25 from 20.11 per cent in FY24. In absolute terms, bank lending grew by Rs 18.11 trillion in FY25 as against Rs 27.56 trillion in FY24. The data includes the impact of the merger of a non-bank (HDFC) with a bank (HDFC Bank).

Credit to the agriculture and allied sector grew by 10.4 per cent in FY25, down from 20 per cent in FY24; to industry, 7.8 per cent in FY25 over 8.5 per cent in FY24; and to services, 12.4 per cent in FY25, down from 23.5 per cent a year ago.

Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CARE Ratings, said the moderation is to be seen from the point of the high base effect of FY24 due to the housing finance company’s merger with a bank and a surge in demand for credit that came in the post-pandemic period.

RBI repeatedly expressed concern over the rapid growth in retail credit and rising defaults in unsecured loans. The banking regulator hiked the risk weights in November 2023 for unsecured loans and credit to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to contain risk in the system.

RBI also asked banks with high credit-to-deposit ratios to revisit business models. These steps began to show impact — that is, a decline in the pace of credit in FY25. The regulated entities turned cautious in disbursing credit and tightened underwriting norms, bankers said.

In the retail segment, home loans saw growth of 10.7 per cent YoY in FY25, down from 36.5 per cent in FY24. Credit card outstanding growth was 10.6 per cent as against 25.6 per cent in FY24, and the vehicle loans segment saw a dip to 8.6 per cent from 17.6 per cent.

Personal credit, which is mostly unsecured loans, grew by 7.9 per cent YoY in FY25, down from 20.7 per cent in FY24, RBI data showed. Growth in the gold loans segment vaulted to 103.5 per cent YoY in FY25 from 14.8 per cent in FY24. The sharp rise in gold loans is partly due to the reclassification of agricultural loans as gold loans, bankers said.