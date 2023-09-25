Home / Finance / News / Banking liquidity remains in deficit after I-CRR disbursement's 2nd tranche

Banking liquidity remains in deficit after I-CRR disbursement's 2nd tranche

RBI had decided on September 8 to discontinue the I-CRR by October 7, in a phased manner

Liquidity deficit in the banking system persisted after the second tranche of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) disbursement on Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected Rs 1.16 trillion on Friday and Rs 1.08 trillion on Sunday.

Banking liquidity is expected to remain under pressure at least until the end of September. Market participants see the liquidity condition improving by the start of October.

RBI had decided on September 8 to discontinue the I-CRR by October 7, in a phased manner.

Out of the total I-CRR maintained, 25 per cent was disbursed on September 9, another 25 per cent on September 23, and the remaining 50 per cent will be released on October 7.

