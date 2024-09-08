Banks oppose LCR norms as they face challenges in deposit mobilisation

Several banks have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opposing the draft circular on the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which proposed an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent for retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking (IMB) facilities, on the grounds that it will impact loan growth, as they are facing challenges in deposit mobilisation.

In July, the banking regulator issued draft guidelines mandating banks to assign an additional 5 per cent run-off factor for retail deposits enabled with IMB facilities. These facilities include but are not limited to internet banking, mobile banking, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allowing customers to digitally transfer funds from their accounts.



If the draft norms are implemented, stable retail deposits enabled with IMB will have a 10 per cent run-off factor, while less stable deposits enabled with IMB will have a 15 per cent run-off factor.

According to bankers, the majority of retail deposits are enabled with internet and mobile banking.

“More than 90 per cent of our retail deposits are linked to internet and mobile banking. So, the proposed norms will impact almost the entire retail deposit base. If these norms are implemented, banks will not encourage customers to link their accounts with mobile or internet banking,” said a top official from a large public sector bank, calling the move "anti-digitisation."



According to sources, while many banks have written to the regulator expressing their concerns over the new norms, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has not shared its views so far.

“It’s still under process,” a senior IBA official told Business Standard.

The last date for submitting feedback was August 31.

The move comes at a time when banks are scrambling for deposits amid steady loan growth. Deposit growth has been trailing loan growth for nearly two years – an issue flagged by the RBI, as banks have increasingly relied on short-term non-retail deposits to bridge the gap. According to data compiled by rating agency ICRA, the share of deposits from retail customers and small businesses declined by almost 4.8 per cent since its peak in June 2021, to 59.5 per cent of total deposits by March 2024.



“This reflects a relatively higher growth in wholesale deposits for banks compared to retail deposits. Since such wholesale deposits have higher run-off factors, a larger share of these deposits adversely impacts the reported liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks,” ICRA said in a note late last month. According to ICRA’s estimate, the LCR of banks will fall from 130 per cent in Q4 of FY24 to 113-116 per cent if the proposed norms are implemented. RBI norms mandate banks to maintain a minimum LCR of 100 per cent, which came into effect from January 1, 2019.

“To recoup the LCR loss, banks may focus more on retail deposits, reduce the share of wholesale deposits, moderate credit growth, and allocate a higher share of deposits to high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs),” ICRA said.