Rupee second-worst performing Asian currency against US dollar in Aug

India's rupee became the second worst Asian currency in August, after Bangladesh's Taka. While most Asian currencies gained against the dollar, both Rupee and Taka weakened. The Indian unit was down 0.17 per cent in August and 0.13 per cent in September so far against the dollar. While the currency weakened in the last two months, the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention ensured that volatility was least as the currency traded in a tight range. Intervention also prevented the rupee from hitting the psychological level of 84 per dollar.

