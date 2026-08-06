BS Explainer: MDR on UPI, existing fee structures and what may change next

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Bill amends the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, allowing the government to decide which digital payment methods remain free and which can attract charges. It replaces the current mechanism linked to the Income Tax Act, 2025, potentially paving the way for a merchant discount rate (MDR) on transactions made using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).