Cash continues to rule small-sized transactions less than Rs 500: Survey

Even as digital payment methods such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) grow in popularity, there continues to be a strong preference to transact using cash for small ticket transactions less than Rs 500, a survey shows.

The preference for UPI remains strong for transaction values between Rs 500 and Rs 1,999, with about 47 per cent of individuals preferring the payment method for such transactions, a joint survey by Kearney India and Amazon Pay India's How Urban India Pays report said.

UPI continues to have a strong preference in online channels with about 53 per cent of individuals preferring to use the product.