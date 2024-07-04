Group representing NBFCs seeks revisit of membership norm for SRO

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has requested the central bank to reconsider the membership guidelines for self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The industry association wants the stipulation that 10 per cent of the membership be drawn from the base-layer of NBFCs to be narrowed only to firms that provide loans and have direct customer interface. Additionally, a clarification has been sought as to whether an NBFC can be a member of more than a single SRO.

In its communication to the central bank on July 3, FIDC – which is also an SRO aspirant – said that 8,793 NBFCs are registered in the base-layer as of March 31, 2024. Many of these NBFCs operate solely as investment companies without direct customer interaction. Its view is that since the intent behind setting up SROs is to promote innovation, transparency, and customer protection among NBFCs, “the membership criteria should specifically target NBFCs that provide loans and have direct customer interfaces.”

Base-layer NBFCs are those with assets of less than Rs 1,000 crore and reside in the lowest rung of the central bank’s scale-based regulations framework.