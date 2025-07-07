Home / Finance / News / Central Bank stake to double bancassurance for company: Future Generali MD

Central Bank stake to double bancassurance for company: Future Generali MD

State-owned Central Bank of India acquired a 24.91 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance for ₹451 crore

Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance
Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The stake acquisition by Central Bank of India in Future Generali India Insurance is expected to double sales through the bancassurance channel from the existing 6–7 per cent over the next three to five years, Anup Rau, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, said.
 
“Bancassurance typically accounts for around 6 per cent of the general insurance industry’s overall business. For Future Generali also, the share of banca is currently around 6–7 per cent. The company hopes to double the share of bancassurance to total business to close to 10–12 per cent in the next three to five years,” Rau said.
 
State-owned Central Bank of India acquired a 24.91 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance for ₹451 crore. The acquisition was completed on 4 June 2025 and the bank has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). The remaining stake is held by the Italy-based Generali Group.
 
The bank partnership is also expected to provide access to its wide customer base and an opportunity to expand into remote and rural areas of the country, which will further boost business growth for the company. The multi-line general insurer ended the financial year 2025 with ₹5,408.16 crore in gross written premium, which it targets to grow to ₹10,000 crore by FY30.
 
“We will grow faster than the industry. If the industry is going to grow at 10–12 per cent, we will go higher. Among the top 10 players, we were the third fastest growing last year. The Central Bank makes it possible for us to reach remote corners of the country and having a brick-and-mortar structure makes it possible to penetrate the smallest panchayat. I think we’ll continue to be among the fastest growing ones. We aim to touch the ₹10,000 crore premium mark by FY30,” Rau said.
 
The insurer recorded 10 per cent growth in FY25, outperforming the industry, which grew 6.5 per cent during the year amid the new accounting norms and muted performance in the health and motor segments. Going forward, the company aims to maintain above-industry growth, even as the sector continues to adjust to revised accounting practices.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DFS Secretary urges fintechs to drive offline payments, boost inclusion

FinMin directs public sector banks to evaluate board performance

Premium

Govt asks banks to close inactive accounts opened under PM Jan-Dhan Yojana

Adani Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore via NCDs; issue opens 9 July

Premium

Number of bank frauds increased threefold in FY25, but amount dipped

Topics :Central Bank of IndiaFuture GeneraliBanking

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story