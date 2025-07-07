Central Bank stake to double bancassurance for company: Future Generali MD

The stake acquisition by Central Bank of India in Future Generali India Insurance is expected to double sales through the bancassurance channel from the existing 6–7 per cent over the next three to five years, Anup Rau, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, said.

“Bancassurance typically accounts for around 6 per cent of the general insurance industry’s overall business. For Future Generali also, the share of banca is currently around 6–7 per cent. The company hopes to double the share of bancassurance to total business to close to 10–12 per cent in the next three to five years,” Rau said.

State-owned Central Bank of India acquired a 24.91 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance for ₹451 crore. The acquisition was completed on 4 June 2025 and the bank has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). The remaining stake is held by the Italy-based Generali Group. The bank partnership is also expected to provide access to its wide customer base and an opportunity to expand into remote and rural areas of the country, which will further boost business growth for the company. The multi-line general insurer ended the financial year 2025 with ₹5,408.16 crore in gross written premium, which it targets to grow to ₹10,000 crore by FY30.