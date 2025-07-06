Home / Finance / News / Adani Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore via NCDs; issue opens 9 July

Adani Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore via NCDs; issue opens 9 July

Second public NCD issuance by Adani Enterprises offers tenors of 24 to 60 months, interest options across eight series, and listing on both BSE and NSE

Adani group
AEL’s first issuance of NCDs in September 2024 amounted to ₹800 crore and was fully subscribed on the opening day.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has announced the launch of its second public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The base issue size is ₹500 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹500 crore under the green shoe option, taking the total issue size to ₹1,000 crore.
 
The issue will open on 9 July 2025 and close on 22 July 2025.
 
Each NCD has a face value of ₹1,000. Investors can apply for a minimum of 10 NCDs and in multiples of 1 NCD thereafter, setting the minimum application amount at ₹10,000. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
AEL will use a minimum of 75 per cent of the net proceeds for prepayment or repayment of existing borrowings. The remaining amount, up to 25 per cent, will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
 
The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months, with interest payment options on a quarterly, annual, or cumulative basis across eight different series.
 
The effective yield for the NCDs ranges from 8.95 per cent to 9.30 per cent, depending on the maturity period, which varies from 24 months to 60 months. 
 
AEL’s first issuance of NCDs in September 2024 amounted to ₹800 crore and was fully subscribed on the opening day.
 
“This new issuance follows the strong market response to AEL’s debut NCD offering, which witnessed capital appreciation for debt investors after a rating upgrade within six months,” said Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group.
 
“AEL is now successfully scaling the next generation of infrastructure businesses across airports, roads, data centres, and the green hydrogen ecosystem,” he said.
 
The proposed NCDs have been rated “Care AA-; Stable” and “[ICRA]AA- (Stable)”. CARE Ratings had upgraded AEL’s credit rating on 19 February 2025 and reaffirmed it on 18 June 2025. ICRA assigned its rating on 28 March 2025 and reaffirmed it on 17 June 2025.
 
Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited are the Lead Managers to the issue. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Number of bank frauds increased threefold in FY25, but amount dipped

Premium

FX reserves reclaim $700 billion mark, just short of all-time high

Premium

HDFC Bank mops up ₹49K crore in Q1 FY26 deposits, outpaces peers

Premium

Banking system liquidity surplus tops ₹4 trillion; strong VRRR demand

Ministerial group on GST discusses curbing ITC frauds, leakages by sector

Topics :Adani EnterprisesNCDsBondsfinance sector

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story