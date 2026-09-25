Central govt disburses ₹36,754 crore under PLI schemes as on June 30

The government has disbursed Rs 36, 754 crore to beneficiary companies under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes as on June 30 this year, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

The government launched the PLI schemes in 2020 for 14 key sectors, with an approved outlay of ₹1.91 trillion, to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, attract investment, promote exports, generate employment, and reduce import dependence.

"As on June 30, 2026, the PLI Schemes have resulted in actual investment of ₹2.58 trillion, against which production/sales of ₹23.79 trillion and exports of ₹15.53 trillion have been recorded. These Schemes have led to the employment generation of over 14.57 lakh (direct and indirect) along with ₹36,754 crore of cumulative incentives disbursed so far," the DPIIT said.

It also said that the pharmaceuticals sector has recorded cumulative sales of over ₹3.64 trillion under the scheme. The scheme has also enabled the domestic manufacture of 1,931 pharmaceutical products, including 191 bulk drugs manufactured in India for the "first time". "Major global players such as Siemens, Wipro GE and Philips have participated in technology-transfer projects, enabling domestic manufacture of CT/MRI systems, cath labs and ultrasonography equipment. PLI beneficiaries have generated ₹6,475 crore in domestic sales, with ₹560 crore exports and ₹1,400 crore revenue from implants," it said. In the sector, global brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS and HPE have initiated domestic manufacturing, directly or through Indian EMS (electronic manufacturing services) partners.

PLI beneficiaries, it said, are now producing AI servers, SSDs, memory modules, power adapters, battery packs and display panels, indicating deeper localisation and GVC integration. Further, in the speciality steel sector, the ministry said leading companies including JSW, Jindal Odisha, Tata Steel and AMNS have invested over ₹19,000 crore, supporting domestic production of value-added speciality steel for automobiles, defence, capital goods and renewable energy, and reducing dependence on imports. e-PRODUCTION INVESTMENT VISA (e-B4 VISA) The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has launched an online module for Indian companies to generate sponsorship letters for inviting foreign professionals for production-related activities under the e-Production Investment Business Visa (e-B-4 Visa) in November 2025.