Centre, RBI officials to finalise 2nd half borrowing plan today: Report

India plans to borrow about Rs 6.55 trillion in the second half of the current fiscal year that started April 1, according to government's budget estimates

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Officials of India's federal government and central bank are meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the country's market borrowing plan for October to March, two sources told Reuters.

India plans to borrow about 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.73 billion) in the second half of the current fiscal year that started April 1, according to government's budget estimates.

However, India's market borrowing could be less than expected in Oct-March if small savings deposits are more than projected, economic affairs secretary told Reuters earlier this month.

($1 = 83.2010 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

