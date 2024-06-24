Home / Finance / News / Co-lending committee to submit report to finance ministry by next month

Co-lending committee to submit report to finance ministry by next month

After the committee submits the report, the Department of Financial Services is expected to formulate guidelines to boost the co-lending space

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A committee on co-lending, led by a senior State Bank of India (SBI) official, will submit its recommendations to the finance ministry (FinMin) next month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In May 2024, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), a division of the finance ministry, had asked SBI to establish a committee to encourage co-lending between commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by addressing issues related to its business model.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“On the recommendation of DFS, we have set up a committee on co-lending, comprising six members and its chairman. The first meeting of the panel was held on May 31. The next meeting is scheduled for June 28. We are required to submit the report to DFS by next month," said the source.

The committee is led by SBI's Deputy Managing Director Surender Rana, with representation from Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Central Bank of India from the banking sector. Additionally, three NBFCs are having representation on the panel.

“In the first meeting, we discussed strategies to escalate co-lending. Everyone has been asked to submit their suggestions for the June 28 meeting," stated another source.

The source further highlighted that the committee will convene to discuss and prepare a report for DFS aimed at enhancing co-lending, with specific focus on MSMEs. The report will identify existing bottlenecks and recommend regulatory and policy adjustments or solutions to facilitate improved access to credit.

After the committee submits its report, the DFS is expected to formulate guidelines to boost the co-lending space.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks to co-lend or co-originate loans with NBFCs, including housing finance companies, to enhance credit flow to the unserved and underserved sections of the economy. According to the norms, NBFCs are required to retain a minimum of 20 per cent share of the individual loans on their books.

CRISIL Ratings predicts that co-lending portfolios of NBFCs will likely reach Rs 1 trillion by the end of June 2024, with an annual growth rate of 35-40 per cent over the medium term.

Earlier, a senior finance ministry official had said that the committee would also examine why banks are hesitant to enter the co-lending space.

“This initiative aims to create common ground for both banks and NBFCs. Banks have suggested provision of first loss cover to facilitate their entry into this domain, with 80 per cent of the funding coming from banks and 20 per cent from NBFCs,” the official had said.

Also Read

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

SBI stock may gain 22% to hit Rs 1,000-mark, rally may be gradual: Analysts

SBI Q4 preview: Profit may fall up to 38% YoY on higher opex, say analysts

Analysts downgrade SBI Card as poor asset quality, rising costs bite in Q3

Q3 result, stake sale buzz: Here's how analysts expect SBI stock to perform

Andhra govt gives approval to teacher recruitment, welfare pensions hike

'Finance Commission to tackle issues of freebies, green cover compensation'

Major inflows via JP Morgan bond index inclusion yet to materialise: HSBC

SLBCs can boost financial inclusion if synergy with govt improves: RBI DG

RBI's rate panelists see growth risks, call for rate cut to sustain economy

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Finance Ministrylendingsbi

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story