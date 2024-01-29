Analysts downgrade SBI Card as poor asset quality, rising costs bite in Q3



The brokerage has downgraded the stock to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' and has slashed its target price to Rs 725 from Rs 865.

On the bourses, shares of the credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked 6.5 per cent to Rs 710.5 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade as against an over 1 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Asset quality bites in Q3FY24 During the recently concluded quarter, SBI Card posted a 9 per cent Q-o-Q decline in PAT as provisions for impairments surged 66 per cent to Rs 883 crore.



Margins were flat sequentially at 11.3 per cent as the cost of funds (CoF) rose 50bp Q-o-Q to 7.6 per cent, while the mix of revolver (a customer who doesn't pay the full balance due each month) declined marginally to 23 per cent. The management has guided that CoF would remain higher till Q1FY25.





ALSO READ: Credit cards in force shy of the 100 million mark, shows RBI data Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to 2.64 per cent during the quarter under review as against 2.22 per cent in Q3FY23 and 2.43 per cent in Q2FY24.

Net NPA, too, increased to 0.96 per cent from 0.80 per cent Y-o-Y/0.91 per cent Q-o-Q.



The management believes asset quality stress is likely to be more widespread, and may swiftly intensify due to higher customer leverage.

Analysts, thus, warn that delinquencies could continue to rise as stress in the multi-card and lower-bucket customer portfolio may come to the fore.

Operationally, new card addition count moderated to 1.1 million in Q3FY24 as against 1.6 million last year, partly due to devaluation of the cash-back card and the company's cautious approach amid rising delinquencies.

With this, SBI Cards clocked 18.3 per cent market share in terms of card spends, and 18.9 per cent market share in terms of cards-in-force at the end of Q3FY24.







ALSO READ: SBI Card raises Rs 525 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures Besides, the management added that the full impact of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) increase in risk weights, which pushed cost of borrowings up by 30bp Q-o-Q, will be reflected in Q4FY24.

"Cost to income (CI) ratio rose sharply to 59.9 per cent, up 284bp Q-o-Q. With credit cost likely to remain high and a likely increase in CoF, the outlook remains weak," said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, who have retained 'Reduce' but have cut target to Rs 700 (from Rs 760).

Slowdown bottoming out? That said, while analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities consider higher provisions, weak NIMs, lack of improvement in revolvers, high credit cost, and declining RoE (below 20 per cent) as key near-term headwinds, they believe FY25 can show some recovery trends.