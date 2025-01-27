Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / DGFT upgrades platform for issuing electronic certificate of origin

DGFT upgrades platform for issuing electronic certificate of origin

The commerce ministry said this upgraded platform offers features such as multi-user access, which enables exporters to authorise multiple users under a single Importer Exporter Code (IEC)

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, DGFT, Director General of Foreign Trade
Santosh Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce (Photo: Invest India)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, has launched an upgraded system for issuance of electronically generated certificate of origin to help exporters, an official statement said on Monday.

Certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements. An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country.

The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements. This certificate is essential to prove where the goods come from.

The commerce ministry said this upgraded platform offers features such as multi-user access, which enables exporters to authorise multiple users under a single Importer Exporter Code (IEC).

Additionally, the system now supports Aadhaar-based e-signing alongside digital signature tokens.

"The DGFT has launched the enhanced Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system, a significant upgrade designed to simplify the certification process for exporters and enhance trade efficiency," it said.

Also Read

Premium

Commerce dept seeks to extend 2 export schemes ahead of Union Budget

FHRAI accuses Zomato, Swiggy of data misuse, seeks commerce ministry action

Govt to launch AI-backed data analytics platform for better trade insights

India, UK looking to resume talks on FTA in Feb: Commerce ministry

We are doing FTAs only after extensive stakeholder consultations: Goyal

From January 2025, the electronic filing of non-preferential certificates of origin has become mandatory through this platform.

"This trade facilitation initiative has been streamlining the certification process, and improving turnaround times for exporters," the ministry said, adding that the platform processes over 7,000 certificates per day.

These certificates cater to goods not of Indian origin, intended for re-export, trans-shipment, or merchanting trade.

"Issued based on documentary evidence from the foreign country of origin, the Back-to-Back CoO ensures transparency and accuracy by explicitly mentioning details of the origin and supporting documents," it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra flags rising issue of digital frauds

RBI supersedes Aviom India Housing Finance's board, appoints administrator

RBI announces slew of measures to inject liquidity to banking system

RBI supersedes board of Aviom India Housing Finance on governance concerns

Rupee depreciates 22 paise to 86.44 against US dollar in early trade

Topics :Commerce ministryDGFTDGFT rules

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story