Home / Finance / News / Employees' payment for canteen services will not attract GST: AAR

Employees' payment for canteen services will not attract GST: AAR

GST and input tax credit applicable for company's payment to canteen service provider not recovered from employees

However, ITC is restricted to the extent of the cost borne by the applicant for providing canteen services to its employees.
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Deducting money from employees' salaries to pay a canteen services provider (CSP) would not attract the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Gujarat Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) has ruled.

In a case related to luxury kitchen and bath fixtures brand Kohler India Corporation, the AAR ruled that input tax credit (ITC) would be given to the company for GST paid on payment to a CSP for non-contractual employees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, ITC is restricted to the extent of the cost borne by the applicant for providing canteen services to its employees.

In terms of the Factories Act, 1948, as more than a specified number of workers are employed, it is mandatory for the company to provide canteen facilities.

To comply with this requirement, Kohler entered into a contract with a CSP to provide canteen facilities to its workers.

The employees' portion of canteen charges is collected from their salaries and paid to the CSP by the company on their behalf.
.
Sandeep Sehgal, partner at a tax and consulting firm AKM Global, said the AAR has brought clarity to the eligibility of ITC for GST on canteen services obligatory under the Factories Act. 

Also Read

AAR under GST plagued by conflicting rulings, quality of orders

Can't block ITC for GST on obligatory transport for women employees: AAR

Rent on PG accommodation, hostel services to attract GST: Karnataka AAR

GST to be paid on gold coins, white goods given as incentives, rules AAR

Time limit under GST to claim input tax credit constitutionally valid: HC

Rupee depriciates 1 paisa to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade

HDFC seeks Singapore bank licence to open its 1st branch in the country

Monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary: Shaktikanta Das

NESFB offloads stressed micro-loans over Rs 500 cr to clean up books

Commercial banks rushing to ramp up presence in temple town of Ayodhya

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGSTinput tax creditcanteensemployees

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story