EPFO processes over 50.8 million claims in FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has processed over 50.8 million claims amounting to Rs 2.1 trillion, surpassing the 44.5 million claims worth Rs 1.9 trillion settled in the previous financial year, FY24. Auto claim settlements also doubled to 18.7 million from 8.92 million claims settled in the previous financial year.

"We have implemented key measures, including an increase in the ceiling and categories of auto-settled claims, simplified member profile changes, streamlined provident fund (PF) transfers, and improved know-your-customer (KYC) compliance ratios. These reforms have significantly improved the efficiency of EPFO," said Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

He further stressed that 48 per cent of claims are now submitted directly by members without employer intervention, while 44 per cent of transfer requests are generated automatically.