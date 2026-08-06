Merchant discount rate on UPI: Small apps to bet on customer base

Executives added that a potential MDR will solve issues around sustainability of the payments system.
Having no provision for MDR on UPI, which sees daily transactions going up to 30 crore, has choked the entire ecosystem for funds for both sustaining it and for scaling it to onboard the next set of 30 crore Indians, said Vishwas Patel, managing director, AvenuesAI Ltd and chairman, Payments Council of India, an association representing digital payments companies.
"With increasing deployment and servicing costs as well as increasing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compliance costs, this move by the government will help resolve the sustainability issues faced by and help all payment aggregators, third-party application providers and other ecosystem players to sustain and grow UPI penetration in the hinterland of our country,” said Patel.