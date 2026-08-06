Merchant discount rate on UPI: Small apps to bet on customer base

An MDR is the fee a merchant pays to accept a digital payment. It is charged as a percentage of the transaction value to a merchant.

The person explained that apps on the payer side — a registered user who pays on the platform — are likely to get a smaller share of the MDR fees even as negotiations are still away. Instead, platforms such as PhonePe, GPay and Paytm, who have acquired a large base of merchants and users combined, would stand to win a major chunk of the MDR pool.