The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said its revised directions on loan recovery and engagement of recovery agents would now be effective on January 1, 2027, extending it from the earlier proposed October 1, 2026.

It has allowed regulated entities (REs) that were not covered by certification requirements a one-year window to ensure their recovery agents obtain certification from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

The changes were made after the central bank received stakeholder feedback on the draft directions.

The implementation date was extended after stakeholders said lenders would require more time to make changes to systems and workflows and train recovery agents.