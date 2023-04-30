Home / Finance / News / ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

ESMA's decision followed the Reserve Bank of India's refusal to grant the European regulator supervisory powers over the Indian CCPs

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
Premium
ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In order to circumvent the derecognition, from Sunday, of Indian central counterparties (CCPs) by  the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), European banks may explore the option of turning their Indian entities into subsidies.
On October 31 last year, ESMA, the European financial market regulator, withdrew recognition granted to six Indian clearing corporations that host the trading platform for government bonds and overnight indexed swaps but deferred implementation to April 30.
“One option for German banks would be to subsidarise entities in India and make them legally distinct from EU (European Union) entities. Alternatively, they could clear as clients of non-EU clearing members,” an official of German regulator BaFin said. However, the official said till a permanent solution was found, alternative mechanisms to operate in India must be examined by the banks themselves and not by BaFin.

Also Read

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

ICICI Bank adopting a 360-degree approach in corporate banking business

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $2.1 billion to $584.2 billion

Rupee continues to make gains against dollar for 2nd consecutive month

A snapshot of term insurance offered by various firms

Godrej Consumer to Axis Finance: Companies announce raising more funds

Topics :EU bankBanking

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story