Federal Bank Q1 results; Advances up 20%, total deposits grow 19.6%

Federal Bank posted 20 per cent growth in advances to Rs 2.66 trillion in the first quarter of FY25 (Q1 FY25) compared to Rs 1.86 trillion in the year-ago period. Sequentially, advances grew 5.4 per cent.

Retail credit book grew by 25 per cent and wholesale credit book grew by 14 per cent, according to an internal classification by the private sector lender. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 56:44, it said in an exchange filing.

Deposits grew by 19.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2.66 trillion in Q2 FY25 and sequentially they were up 5.4 per cent.

The bank’s customer deposits (total deposits excluding interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to Rs 2.51 trillion, growing almost 20 per cent compared to Rs 2.10 trillion the year before and 5 per cent increase from Rs 2,40,023 crore the previous quarter..

Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 77,901 crore. Sequentially, CASA deposits rose by 5 per cent.

CASA ratio stood at 30.7 per cent in Q1 FY25 as compared to 29.4 per cent in Q1 FY24 and 30.9 per cent Q4FY24.

