Home / Finance / News / Nine NBFCs including Fino Finance surrender certificate of registration

Nine NBFCs including Fino Finance surrender certificate of registration

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surrendered the CoR as it ceased to be a legal entity due to amalgamation

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
These NBFCs are Vigfin Holdings, Strip Commodeal, Allium Finance, Eternite Finvest, and Fino Finance. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:43 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said nine non-banking financial companies, including Ujjivan Financial Services, have surrendered their certificate of registration (CoR) to the central bank.

Of these, five non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their CoR as they have exited from the non-banking financial institution business. These NBFCs are Vigfin Holdings, Strip Commodeal, Allium Finance, Eternite Finvest, and Fino Finance.
 

The apex bank said three NBFCs, namely Allegro Holdings, Temple Trees Impex and Investment, and Hem Financial Services, have surrendered their certificates after meeting the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) that do not require registration.
 
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surrendered the CoR as it ceased to be a legal entity due to amalgamation.
Topics :NBFCfinance sector

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

