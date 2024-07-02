Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Narendra Modi to finalise 100 days agenda with secretaries post-Budget

A second senior official said a lot of the 100 days agendas will be 'milestone based' with timelines for achieving targets for social sector schemes

Narendra Modi
Premium
Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair meetings of secretaries to finalise the 100 days agenda of the government after the FY25 union budget, which is likely to be presented later this month.

“Budget proposals by each ministry have already been sent. The ministries have also finalised the 100 days agenda. The presentations by each ministry before the prime minister will start after the budget,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

After the ongoing special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Russia and Austria between July 8-10 in his first set of bilateral visits in his third term in office. The union budget for FY25 is likely to be presented on July 23, preceded by the presentation of the Economic Survey for FY24 on July 22.

A second senior official said a lot of the 100 days agendas will be “milestone-based” with timelines for achieving targets for social sector schemes.

An email query sent to the Cabinet Secretariat didn’t elicit any response till the time of going to the press.

Modi took oath of office on June 9 and will complete 100 days in office on September 16, a day before his birthday. Modi will turn 74 on September 17.

Under the 100 days agenda, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is looking to train around 150,000 women under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with a third of them acquiring new-age skills, in the first 100 days of the new government, Business Standard reported last month.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to focus on bringing in key departmental rules related to spectrum allotment, including satellite communications, to administer the landmark Telecom Act, 2023, under its 100 days agenda.

Minister of food processing industries Chirag Paswan last month said reducing wastage of perishable items through methods like cold storage and irradiation is a part of the ministry’s 100 days agenda.


First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

