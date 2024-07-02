PM Narendra Modi to finalise 100 days agenda with secretaries post-Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair meetings of secretaries to finalise the 100 days agenda of the government after the FY25 union budget, which is likely to be presented later this month.

“Budget proposals by each ministry have already been sent. The ministries have also finalised the 100 days agenda. The presentations by each ministry before the prime minister will start after the budget,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

After the ongoing special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Russia and Austria between July 8-10 in his first set of bilateral visits in his third term in office. The union budget for FY25 is likely to be presented on July 23, preceded by the presentation of the Economic Survey for FY24 on July 22.