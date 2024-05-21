Home / Finance / News / FinMin likely to raise FY25 CPSE dividend target by Rs 5K cr in full Budget

FinMin likely to raise FY25 CPSE dividend target by Rs 5K cr in full Budget

In the interim budget 2024-25, the government had pegged dividend estimates from non-financial central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) at Rs 48,000 crore for the current fiscal

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The finance ministry is likely to raise the CPSE dividend estimates by Rs 5,000 crore to around Rs 53,000 crore for the current fiscal in the full budget to be presented in July.

In the interim budget 2024-25, the government had pegged dividend estimates from non-financial central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) at Rs 48,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The estimates may go up by about Rs 5,000 crore in the final budget to be presented in July," an official told PTI.

The interim budget estimates were based on the estimates in December 2023, and January 2024, and the estimates in the full budget will be higher as we have a better picture of the dividend now, the official added.

The dividend receipts of the government in a particular fiscal include interim dividends announced by state-owned companies during the fiscal, as well as final dividends for the previous fiscal. So far in the current financial year, the government has obtained Rs 4,837.25 crore as dividends from the CPSEs.

This includes Rs 3,443 crore as a special dividend from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Telecom.

The dividend receipts in the 2023-24 fiscal stood at Rs 63,000 crore, up from Rs 59,953 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Centre may increase FY25 capex target for CPSEs by 12-13%

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Pine Labs gets approval from Singapore court to relocate base to India

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 83.31 against US dollar in early trade

India's inclusion in global bond index not enough to lift rating: Moody's

Gold loan business is shining as regulatory scrutiny of sector grows

Narayanan Vaghul: A generous leader and true colossus of Indian banking

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Finance MinistryCPSEdividendBudget

First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story