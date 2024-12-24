Fintech disbursements rise 21.3% in H1FY25, disbursal value grows 40%

The volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H2FY24, according to data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), the first self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for fintechs. The value of disbursals grew 39.9 per cent, from Rs 49,946 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 69,863 crore in H1FY25.In H2FY24, the value of loans was recorded at Rs 61,087 crore. The average ticket size of disbursals was pegged at Rs 11,093 in H1FY25. In Q2FY25, the ticket size declined by a minor 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q, to Rs 10,891 from Rs 11,322 in Q1FY25. The report was based on data from 34 FACE members, which have been part of the SRO since FY23, lending to customers through their in-house NBFCs and in partnership with other NBFCs.