Home / Finance / News / Fintech may emerge as substitute for traditional banking: RBI's CAFRAL

Fintech may emerge as substitute for traditional banking: RBI's CAFRAL

CAFRAL is a non-profit organisation set up by the RBI in 2011 to promote research and learning in banking and finance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s fintech sector can potentially emerge as a substitute for the traditional banking sector in the near future, said a Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) report by the RBI.

The potential of digitalisation was evident from the strong relationship between the United Payments Interface (UPI) and lending from the fintech space. This rapid uptake of UPI shows how digitalisation can act as complementary to the traditional banking system.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, the rapid digitalisation also necessitates quick and nimble regulation that promotes access and growth while ensuring financial stability at the same time.

CAFRAL is a non-profit organisation set up by the RBI in 2011 to promote research and learning in banking and finance.

In its first flagship report titled "India Finance Report", with “Connecting the Last Mile: Non-Banking Financial Companies in India," the report provides fresh insights into the non-banking financial (NBFC) sector in India.

The report highlighted the crucial role that NBFCs play in the formal financial system and the way it is harnessing the growth in the fintech space.

Along with the transformations, the NBFC sector is also going through changes in regulation and supervision which seeks to bring in best practices, end regulatory arbitrage, while ensuring the protection of customer interests; and leveraging technology.

"Exploiting the synergies between growth and technological change can lead to individual NBFCs becoming systemic. The challenge is to find the right balance of interventions," the report said.

Although digitalisation allows borrowers to undertake rapid transactions in real time, it increases the volatility in the banking system, necessitating the need for appropriate regulations.

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Zomato temporarily suspends rollout of UPI enrolment for new users

Want to UPI now and pay later? Here's how to do UPI with less balance

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

SBI can fend off rising risks In personal loans, says S&P Ratings

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Bank of Maharashtra top among PSU lenders in loan, deposit growth in Q2

Larsen & Toubro raises Rs 1,500 crore funds through sale of 150,000 NCDs

Funding deficit for climate adaptation puts some nations at high risk: UN

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fintech sectorFintech firmsUPIRBI

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story